76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Grizzlies.

Coming off a successful week by winning three of four matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers started off this week’s slate with a bang. As they made a stop at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this month, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Hawks to make it three in a row for themselves.

After the pit stop at home against Atlanta, the Sixers once again hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of three matchups away from Philly. Last year, the Sixers found tons of success against the Cavs.

In four matchups, the Sixers defeated the Cavs every time. Doc Rivers and the Sixers anticipated an improved Cavaliers team would be out for revenge on Wednesday, but nobody could’ve guessed the beatdown the Sixers suffered.

With a near-50-point second-quarter showing, the Cavaliers got off to a dominant start on Wednesday and never looked back. By the end of the night, the Sixers took on a 28-point loss, moving to 12-10 on the season.

The road doesn’t get much easier for Philadelphia. After making a stop in Cleveland, the Sixers hit the road and will take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Last year, the Sixers and the Grizzlies first met in mid-December in Memphis. With the Sixers down many key players, Memphis took advantage and defeated Philadelphia 126-91.

When the two teams met in late January for the second and final time of the year, the Sixers got payback while shorthanded, defeating the Grizzlies 122-119.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Grizzlies battle it out for the first time this season on Friday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: FedEx Forum

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Grizzlies TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Moneyline: MEM -225, PHI +188

Total O/U: 218

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook