FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea v Portugal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

All the key details as South Korea take on Portugal in the final round of matches in Group H at the World Cup.

South Korea take on Portugal in World Cup Group H on Friday with all four countries still in with a chance of qualification to the knockout stages.

The latest standings in Group H can be found HERE .

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AES (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

