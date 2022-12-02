ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

d9and10sports.com

College Player of the Week Roundup: Allegheny’s Lauer, Slippery Rock’s Blauser Nab Honors

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Keystone High School graduate Emily Lauer was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the week. Lauer averaged 28.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in a pair of wins over Geneva (84-77) and Thiel (73-54). She set career highs in each game, scoring 25 points against Geneva and 32 points on 14-19 shooting against Thiel. She was also one rebound shy of a double-double with a season-high nine boards against the Tomcats and logged a season-high four steals against the Golden Tornadoes.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Maplewood, Oswayo Valley, Cochranton, North East, Warren, DuBois Each Have Multiple Players Named PAVCA All-State

Led by three players each from PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood, District 9 champion Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley, and District 10 Class 1A runner-up Cochranton, 24 District 9 and District 10 players were named All-State in volleyball by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Twelve players earned Class 1A honors,...
COCHRANTON, PA

