NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Keystone High School graduate Emily Lauer was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the week. Lauer averaged 28.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in a pair of wins over Geneva (84-77) and Thiel (73-54). She set career highs in each game, scoring 25 points against Geneva and 32 points on 14-19 shooting against Thiel. She was also one rebound shy of a double-double with a season-high nine boards against the Tomcats and logged a season-high four steals against the Golden Tornadoes.

