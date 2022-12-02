Read full article on original website
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Bradford/Warren Boys, Ike/Youngsville Girls Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of basketball games on Tuesday. It’s a District 9/10 crossover on the boys’ side, as Bradford (1-1) travels to take on Warren (2-0). Andy Close will be on the call of that broadcast. On the...
d9and10sports.com
College Player of the Week Roundup: Allegheny’s Lauer, Slippery Rock’s Blauser Nab Honors
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Keystone High School graduate Emily Lauer was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the week. Lauer averaged 28.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in a pair of wins over Geneva (84-77) and Thiel (73-54). She set career highs in each game, scoring 25 points against Geneva and 32 points on 14-19 shooting against Thiel. She was also one rebound shy of a double-double with a season-high nine boards against the Tomcats and logged a season-high four steals against the Golden Tornadoes.
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Oswayo Valley, Cochranton, North East, Warren, DuBois Each Have Multiple Players Named PAVCA All-State
Led by three players each from PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood, District 9 champion Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley, and District 10 Class 1A runner-up Cochranton, 24 District 9 and District 10 players were named All-State in volleyball by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Twelve players earned Class 1A honors,...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 5, 2022 D9/10 Boys/Girls Hoops: Union Boys, Cambridge Springs Girls Notch Impressive Wins
RIMERSBURG, Pa. -Dawson Camper’s double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds helped Union knock off visiting Ridgway, 57-42. Payton Johnston had a team-high 15 points to go with four assists for the Golden Knights who also got 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists from Zander Laughlin. Aaron Sorg...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 3, 2022 Small College Hoops: Porterfield Helps IUP Men to Victory; Lauer Leads Allegheny Women
• Shawndale Jones scored 22 points and Sharon High grad Ethan Porterfield 15 for IUP. • Jake Nelson and Ash Kemblehad 10 points each for Bloomsburg. • Hickory grad Peyton Mele scored 25 points to lead Westminster. • McDowell grad Jonah Bock had 17 points for Grove City. Allegheny 84,...
