Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Bham Now
7 amazing ugly sweater events in Birmingham this holiday season
Is there a better way to spread holiday cheer than wearing an ugly Christmas sweater? We don’t think so! From puppies to a bar crawl, throw on your best holiday sweater at these events to celebrate the season in Birmingham. 1. AAF, PRSA, AMA Holiday Party & Toy Drive.
Bham Now
7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
Bham Now
Here’s where to watch holiday movies in Birmingham this December
Grab some popcorn, it’s time to cozy up in front of the big screen to watch all your holiday movie favorites. From A Christmas Story at the Alabama Theatre to The Grinch at McWane Science Center’s IMAX Theatre, here’s what’s playing this season in Birmingham. Alabama...
charlottemagazine.com
Nonstop Flight: A Trip to Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama, earned the nickname “Magic City” because of its rapid development as a steel manufacturing center in the decades after the Civil War. The hills of central Alabama are rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, and thousands flocked to Birmingham to work in the mines and steel mills after the city’s founding in 1871.
Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke: What’s open and what’s coming in 2023
The second phase of Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke is moving ever closer to completion. The luxury, mixed-use development, more than a decade in the planning and construction, has had several new shops open recently, with more on the horizon. Tasc Performance is now open on Rele Street. So is...
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
wbrc.com
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
Lass But Not Least: Totally in the Spirit
By Ken Lass We make the right turn off Trussville Clay Road into the Trussville Civic Center parking lot. It is 9:15 on a Friday morning, and the lot is packed. Cars are circling the perimeter, desperately waiting for a set of taillights to light up, indicating somebody is backing out. We finally found a […]
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
macaronikid.com
Stillman College Presents Christmas with Black Santa
Stillman College's Black Male Initiative is presenting Christmas with Black Santa again this year! It is a special time for the community. You can RSVP at THIS LINK to reserve your free time to have photos taken with Santa. The dates are Friday December 9 beginning at 9AM and ending Saturday December 10 at 5PM.
nexttv.com
NextGen TV Comes to Birmingham Stations
TV stations in Birmingham, Alabama, began broadcasting using the new NextGen TV format on Monday. WTTO-TV, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and WSES-TV, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, started transmitting ATSC 3.0 signals. The two stations are broadcasting programming from seven stations in the market using the extra capacity the new technology provides.
Shelby Reporter
City of Helena holds 52nd annual Christmas parade
HELENA – The city of Helena bustled with excitement as the 52nd annual Christmas parade made its way through Old Town on Saturday, Dec 3. Members of the Helena community were present and atop floats and threw candy to those in attendance. Helena High School was present, and its...
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
Christmas events in Birmingham 2022: Lights, concerts, movies, parades and more
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
