Bham Now

7 amazing ugly sweater events in Birmingham this holiday season

Is there a better way to spread holiday cheer than wearing an ugly Christmas sweater? We don’t think so! From puppies to a bar crawl, throw on your best holiday sweater at these events to celebrate the season in Birmingham. 1. AAF, PRSA, AMA Holiday Party & Toy Drive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift

As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts

Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
charlottemagazine.com

Nonstop Flight: A Trip to Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama, earned the nickname “Magic City” because of its rapid development as a steel manufacturing center in the decades after the Civil War. The hills of central Alabama are rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, and thousands flocked to Birmingham to work in the mines and steel mills after the city’s founding in 1871.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Totally in the Spirit

By Ken Lass We make the right turn off Trussville Clay Road into the Trussville Civic Center parking lot. It is 9:15 on a Friday morning, and the lot is packed. Cars are circling the perimeter, desperately waiting for a set of taillights to light up, indicating somebody is backing out. We finally found a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know

With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
macaronikid.com

Stillman College Presents Christmas with Black Santa

Stillman College's Black Male Initiative is presenting Christmas with Black Santa again this year! It is a special time for the community. You can RSVP at THIS LINK to reserve your free time to have photos taken with Santa. The dates are Friday December 9 beginning at 9AM and ending Saturday December 10 at 5PM.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nexttv.com

NextGen TV Comes to Birmingham Stations

TV stations in Birmingham, Alabama, began broadcasting using the new NextGen TV format on Monday. WTTO-TV, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and WSES-TV, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, started transmitting ATSC 3.0 signals. The two stations are broadcasting programming from seven stations in the market using the extra capacity the new technology provides.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Helena holds 52nd annual Christmas parade

HELENA – The city of Helena bustled with excitement as the 52nd annual Christmas parade made its way through Old Town on Saturday, Dec 3. Members of the Helena community were present and atop floats and threw candy to those in attendance. Helena High School was present, and its...
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays

A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
