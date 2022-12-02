Read full article on original website
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for Portugal as Ronaldo’s replacement at Lusail Stadium. And replace him he did. Ramos scored his first World Cup goal on his fourth touch of the game in the 17th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo received a loud cheer when he was shown on the big screen, expressionless, after Ramos’ goal.
Ake expects tough time marking teammate Álvarez at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Nathan Ake finds it difficult marking Julián Álvarez in training at Manchester City. He’s expecting his task to be even harder when they go head to head at the World Cup on Friday.
Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France
LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23.
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
Poland leader defends World Cup player bonus amid inflation
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister on Tuesday defended the controversial decision to pay high bonuses to the national soccer team for its World Cup performance amid high inflation and hardship in the country. Mateusz Morawiecki said he believes that the players have earned some kind of...
EU, Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — For the six Western Balkans countries aspiring to join the European Union, gaining full membership in the 27-nation club remains a distant goal. But Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are getting more concrete signs that they have a future place in the EU as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in southeastern Europe.
England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run
LONDON (AP) — England coach Eddie Jones was fired on Tuesday, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge.
