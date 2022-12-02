ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions

Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions. Children’s Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, …. Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions. Pet of the Week: Brandy. It’s Monday and that means another Pet...
CLEMSON, SC
K. Lea Petit

Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
GREENWOOD, SC
WLOS.com

Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Gingerbread houses on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There's a new holiday tradition happening in downtown Greenville, and you and your family are invited to see it and smell it. You can view festive holiday gingerbread creations from local chefs and amateur bakers in the hotel lobby of the Residence Inn and Springhill Suites located at 200 East Washington Street, in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Spring and Washington streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Reubens Food Spirits & Sports

Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the past few weeks Greenville city council has been working on a task that comes once every 10 years—redistricting. It’s the process of redrawing city council lines and districts using the 2020 Census data. Now a draft map is ready and the city is seeking your input before it becomes final. About 8,900 people will be impacted under the new map. Things could still change but there’s only so much shifting that can be done to get a map that’s perfect to everyone.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Tuesday Forecast: December 6

Anderson man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol …. An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his role in the January 6, 2020 breach at the country's Capitol. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy