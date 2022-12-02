GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the past few weeks Greenville city council has been working on a task that comes once every 10 years—redistricting. It’s the process of redrawing city council lines and districts using the 2020 Census data. Now a draft map is ready and the city is seeking your input before it becomes final. About 8,900 people will be impacted under the new map. Things could still change but there’s only so much shifting that can be done to get a map that’s perfect to everyone.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO