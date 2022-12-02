Read full article on original website
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
wspa.com
Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions
Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions. Children's Museum of the Upstate offers holiday programming, Santa pictures and international holiday traditions. Pet of the Week: Brandy.
Road closures, parking changes coming as part of Dickens of a Christmas preps
The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriages, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel.
wspa.com
Kilgore Lewis House “A Gilded Age Christmas”
Would you like to go back to the gilded age of Christmas? You can do that by going to the Kilgore Lewis House. We have Linda Swift from the Greenville Garden Council here to tell us more.
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
Upstate children’s museum to hold World WONDERLand event
The Children's Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called 'Winter WONDERLand', celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
WYFF4.com
Gingerbread houses on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There's a new holiday tradition happening in downtown Greenville, and you and your family are invited to see it and smell it. You can view festive holiday gingerbread creations from local chefs and amateur bakers in the hotel lobby of the Residence Inn and Springhill Suites located at 200 East Washington Street, in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Spring and Washington streets.
wspa.com
Reubens Food Spirits & Sports
Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
WYFF4.com
Car hits power pole, goes into park in downtown Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 9:30 a.m. update:. Vehicle is out of the park. Power pole will need to be replaced. A downtown Greenville intersection is congested Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole and went into McPherson Park. As of 8:30 a.m. the fire department was working to...
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season.
Preparations underway for Greenville Christmas parade
The City of Greenville is getting in the holiday spirit by preparing for the town's Christmas parade.
Watch Christmas movies free in downtown Spartanburg
Movies on Morgan Square event begins this week in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
FOX Carolina
Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
FOX Carolina
Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the past few weeks Greenville city council has been working on a task that comes once every 10 years—redistricting. It’s the process of redrawing city council lines and districts using the 2020 Census data. Now a draft map is ready and the city is seeking your input before it becomes final. About 8,900 people will be impacted under the new map. Things could still change but there’s only so much shifting that can be done to get a map that’s perfect to everyone.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
wspa.com
Tuesday Forecast: December 6
Anderson man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol …. An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his role in the January 6, 2020 breach at the country's Capitol. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
