UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor.
Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and postponed the car's target launch date to 2026, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Exclusive-Shale oil producer Continental Resources names Doug Lawler as CEO
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources will name operating chief Doug Lawler as its new chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
