Thornton, CO

thorntonweather.com

Above normal temps, plenty of sun for Thornton’s Tuesday

Another decent day ahead. We will once again enjoy above normal temperatures and plenty of Colorado blue above. Mostly sunny skies start us off and will be with us throughout the day. The late afternoon will see just a few more clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon but not too obnoxious. Look for highs around the 50 degree mark.
December 4 to December 10: This week in Denver weather history

1-5 In 1913…the 1st marked the start of the heaviest 5-day total snowfall in the city’s history. During this period snowfall totaled 45.7 inches. Starting on the 1st…snow fell intermittently for 3 days and accumulated a little over 8 inches. On the 4th and 5th…an additional 37.4 inches of snow fell. At Georgetown in the foothills west of Denver even more snow fell…86 inches over the 5 days with the most…63 inches…on the 4th. In Colorado…snowfall was heavy along the eastern slopes of the mountains from the Palmer Divide north. High winds during the storm caused heavy drifting…which blocked all transportation. Snow cover of an inch or more from the storm persisted for 60 consecutive days from the 1st through January 29…1914. Additional snowfall in December and January prolonged the number of days. This is the third longest period of snow cover on record in the city.
