WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
wrtv.com
Contractor fixes damaged wheelchair ramp following WRTV Investigation into impact of North Split construction
INDIANAPOLIS — A WRTV investigation is getting results. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) directed a contractor to fix a crumbling and damaged ADA wheelchair ramp at the intersection of Washington and Rural streets. WRTV’s Investigation “Detour Damage” showed how the North Split construction project is taking its toll—...
WISH-TV
Several rain chances to watch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions remain for tonight, but we will have plenty of chances at rain this upcoming work week. TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: More clouds to start off the work week. There is the chance of a...
Fox 59
Skies turn sunny today; unseasonably cold tonight
The winds were quite strong across central Indiana within the 24 hours. A cold front slid over central Indiana this morning, and winds were howling ahead and along the boundary. Muncie, Terre Haute, and Shelbyville had peak wind gusts at or above 50 MPH. Breezy conditions will persist this morning but will become lighter late in the day.
WLFI.com
One injured in head-on collision
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
Fox 59
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with speeding and jaywalking issues. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/drivers-call-southeast-side-intersection-dangerous-after-woman-hit-and-killed/. Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous …. People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with...
Deadly crash under investigation on Indy’s near southeast side
Police are investigating after a person died after a crash on Indy's near southeast side.
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
casscountyonline.com
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Barbara Sue Schocke
Barbara Sue Schocke, 79, of Frankfort, passed away December 2, 2022 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1943 in Marion County, Kentucky to William Rudolph and Naomi (Washburn) Cheatham. Barbara was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed...
