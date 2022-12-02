Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 2:46 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, South Main Street and West Emeline Street, Milford. Drivers: Lani K. Marshall, 65, North Main Street, Milford; and Maria G. Parra Solis, 51, South East Street, Milford. Marshall was looking down to retrieve some pretzels. Her vehicle hit Parra Solis’. Damage up to $10,000.
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
One injured in head-on collision
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
12/3/22 Lafayette hosts annual Christmas parade, contractor cuts log
Lafayette came together Saturday evening for its annual Very Merry Main Street Christmas par…
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
Tippecanoe County's syringe exchange program extended for two more years
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Some Indiana hospitals restrict visitors over rising flu cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Goodwin Funeral Home Annual Holiday And Remembrance Service Held Today
Bill Miller with Goodwin Funeral Home and Archer Weston Funeral and Cremation Center donated and planted their 28th Annual Holiday and remembrance service live tree today at the Frankfort IU Hospital. The beautiful tree is a Norwegian spruce at full maturity will be about 60 feet tall. This has been...
Christmas Tree Light Up Winner
7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort A Big Hit With Community
On a cold and breezy night, The first annual Christmas Tree Festival entertained hundreds of families for a night of song, music and games. The evening started out with movies and cookie decorating at the Frankfort Library. From there it continued on to the Tree Lighting Ceremony where the tree...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
Clinton County Family YMCA Announces Rebranding in 2023
Clinton County Family YMCA is excited to announce a brand new name, branding, and logo as they set themselves up for a successful future. Beginning January 1, 2023, the Clinton County Family YMCA will become CORE Community Center. “After almost 30 years of partnership with the national YMCA organization, we...
Christmas Parade Downtown Frankfort
This year there were over 60 wonderful units in the parade with the streets lined with so many people and kiddos waiting on the parade and Santa to arrive. Winners of this year’s Christmas Parade were 1st place. F.U.N GROUP. 2nd place Frankfort Eagles Lodge #976. 3rd place Frankfort...
VOTE NOW: Surging Flu Cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
