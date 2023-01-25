ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To Know: 4-star Cornerback signee Rodrick Pleasant

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Gardena, California's Rodrick Pleasant, a 4-star cornerback out of Junipero Serra High School. Pleasant commits to the Ducks on signing day and became Oregon's 39th member of the 2023 recruiting class. With Pleasant's addition to Oregon, the Ducks are now in a spot where they can compete for the school's best recruiting class in program history.
GARDENA, CA
