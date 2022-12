LA VERNE, Calif. – In the highly competitive landscape of High School Basketball Holiday events, the Classic at Damien has rapidly emerged as one of the most talent laden. A must stop event when it comes to scouting the West Coast, the event features a massive amount of talent hitting the floor of Damien High School and other nearby venues. On Wednesday, 247Sports checked in on maybe the most talented player in the event, Carter Bryant.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO