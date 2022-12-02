Read full article on original website
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
cityofrockhill.com
Rock Hill Christmas Parade
We're looking forward to the Rock Hill Christmas Parade! Follow @rockhillprt on social media and check this webpage for updates. Any questions not answered on this page may be directed to 803-329-5620 Mon.-Fri. 8 AM - 5 PM.
WLOS.com
Boy with TBI in hospice care loves Christmas, gets to meet Santa as part of final wishes
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's every child's dream to meet Santa, but for 13-year-old Karson, that dream means much more this year -- in what his family says will likely be his final Christmas. Karson is currently in hospice care due to heart failure that has developed as a...
country1037fm.com
Storytime With Santa At Cornelius Library
As old fashioned as they may seem in our rapidly-evolving digital age, there are still a few “analog” Christmas traditions that manage to survive, such as putting up a real Christmas tree and singing carols. One of my favorites is the reading of the holiday classic, The Night Before Christmas.
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
thejournalonline.com
Santa Express returns December 10
Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Get your photo with Santa and help support shelter animals this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With animal shelters in the Charlotte area overloaded and overwhelmed with pets, a special holiday event is giving the community the chance to make a difference for animals looking for their forever homes. North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue is hosting its annual Santa Paws event this weekend,...
caldwelljournal.com
Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
macaronikid.com
Receive Your 2022 Personalized Letter from Santa!
Santa's workshop is busier than ever this year, making sure that every child gets both what they want and what they need as we say "goodbye" to 2022!. Our friends at Small Hands Big Art have also been busy in their workshop - providing mixed media and clay-creating classes for your kiddos so that they, too, can be just like Santa's Elves: making, creating and gifting!
WCNC
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter
The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control shelter in North Carolina is currently at capacity and may face tough choices in the future. Macy and Coco are two dogs desperate for a home.
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
