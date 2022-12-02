Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Unusual gift ideas: Quirky board game inspired by Chicago's rat city designationJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
947wls.com
Chicago is one of the Best Places in the World to spend Christmas
Congrats, Chicagoans! You are living in one of the best places in the WORLD to celebrate Christmas…. Condé Nast Traveler has released their list of The 32 Best Places to Spend Christmas Around the World and the city of Chicago cinched itself a spot. The travel site notes Christkindlmarket, Lincoln Park Zoo‘s ZooLights, and the newly renovated The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago as musts for any visiting or local lover of Christmas time.
947wls.com
Chicago chosen as 2nd Best Downtown in the USA
The website Attractions of America chose New York City as #1… but second place went to Chicago. The site states, “You haven’t had pizza until you’ve had a Chicago deep dish.”. They also give emphasis on the city’s, “many fun museums and learning experiences,” Millennium Park,...
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Stars Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell Surprise Fans in Elf Costumes at RomaDrama Christmas
Windy City celebration! Hallmark favorites including Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell kicked off the holiday season with guest appearances at the 2022 RomaDrama Christmas in Chicago. The Three Wise Men and a Baby stars surprised fans on day two of the event on Saturday, December 3, by wearing elf costumes reminiscent of their movie outfits. […]
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
947wls.com
Chicago’s T-Rex Sue is missing her Arm??
Don’t worry, The Field Museum’s T-Rex’s arm wasn’t stolen. The limb was removed to be studied at the University of Chicago. Scientists are curious about how functional the massive beast’s tiny arms really were. They will do scans and return the arm soon. Source: My...
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
947wls.com
Chicago takes the #2 Spot for Worst Cities for Driving in America
If there’s anything Chicago deserves a gold medal for, it’s being the worst city in the U.S. to drive in… but, this time Chicago is only bringing home silver. The website, Get Circuit, asked a simple question: Is Your City the Worst For Driving in America? They answered that with a study…
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men’ on the holiday magic of their smash hit movie
“Three Wise Men and A Baby” debuted last month on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. And it’s the most watched cable TV movie in all of 2022. The stars of the film, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Debuts Completed Renovation
Waldorf Astoria Chicago is celebrating the completion of its renovation across the grand chateau-style Gold Coast hotel. The refurbishment includes fully updated guestrooms and suites, the lobby, and spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces a new, spacious Astoria Suite. Guests are also welcome to enjoy all new food and beverage experiences including the lobby-level Peacock Lounge, the newly opened Brass Tack and the re-introduced, beloved Bernard’s cocktail lounge.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Meet the winners of the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest
CHICAGO — In 1995, Agnes Da Costa won fourth place in the Tribune’s 10th annual Holiday Cookie Contest with the sweetly named Friendship Cookies. And while that might not be the most prestigious accolade in all of baking, I find myself flipping to her well-thumbed recipe in our “Holiday Cookies” cookbook again and again, making the simple drop cookie (the recipe only takes about 30 minutes from start to finish) for family, friends and, just as frequently, myself.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
allaccess.com
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
wgnradio.com
Chicago is voted the ‘rattiest city’, Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have dog
We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat. Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in...
Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years
CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Comments / 0