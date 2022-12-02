Read full article on original website
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)
WWE Hall Of Famer and former Divas Champion Nikki Bella is set to tie the knot soon, and the E! Network is turning the event into a short reality series. Ahead of the January 13th premiere of Nikki Bella Says I Do, the E! Network has released a trailer of the upcoming four-part series.
Chris Jericho’s Son Reveals When He Believes His Father Will Retire
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has been wrestling for more than three decades now, and he still continues to go hard at the age of 52. Speaking to Jim Varsallone, Chris Jericho’s son, Ash Irvine, looked back at the career his father has had and commented on when he thinks he’ll eventually consider retiring from the business he’s dedicated much of his life to. Ash said,
Santino Marella Explains Why He Wasn't Bothered By NXT Changing His Daughters Name
Santino Marella recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about his daughter, Bianca Carelli, having her name changed by WWE and why he didn't have a problem with it. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, TBS Champion Set For Hey! (EW)
-- All Elite Wrestling TBS Champion Jade Cargill has landed a voice-over role. In a post on Twitter, Cargill announced that she had just wrapped up her role in "a huge animated show”:. Cargill will also be the featured guest on tomorrow instalment of RJ City’s Hey! (EW).
Arn Anderson On The Power Of Promos, His Hopes For Brock Anderson
During the latest recording of his own podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on promos. Anderson also discussed his son, Brock, as well as so much more. Check out the highlights below. On Brock Anderson:. “I don’t think he feels...
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Booking Claims Regarding Tony Khan
In a recent social post, Colten Gunn indicated that Jungle Boy’s success depended on who he hung out with. Perry had been feuding with Colten’s brother Austin on social media when he posted the comment about Jungle Boy and AEW President Tony Khan. “i guess if we changed...
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
Bruce Prichard Reflects On An Offer To Manage The Barbarian In WCW, Talks Prime Time Wrestling
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on an offer to manage the Barbarian in 1992. Bruce also discussed Prime Time Wrestling, and so much more. Check out the highlights below. On an offer to manage the Barbarian in WCW:. “Correctamundo....
Kurt Angle Says "It's Really Shocking" That He Never Battled The Miz
Would Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle step into the ring with WWE's only Two-Time Grand Slam Champion?. Who better to ask than "The Wrestling Machine" himself?. During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt was asked if he ever wanted step inside the...
Fuego Del Sol Says He Is Interested In Managing And Training People, Commentating And Being A Referee
AEW Star Fuego Del Sol recently appeared on The Awesome AJ Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he wants to manage and train wrestlers, do commentary duties and become a referee if he is put on the shelf due to an injury. Fuego Del Sol...
Kiera Hogan Says She Had No Idea Saraya Was Coming Back
Former IMPACT Star and current AEW Star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how she had no idea Saraya was coming back to pro wrestling, but she screamed when she saw Saraya make her return because she's been such a fan of hers for years.
Barry Bloom Recalls Helping A WWE Hall Of Famer Land An Audition For Access Hollywood
How did Barry Bloom help a WWE Hall Of Famer land an audition with Access Hollywood?. Who better to ask than the former wrestling agent and manager himself?. During the latest recording of Talk Is Jericho, Bloom explained how he helped Eric Bischoff "audition for a couple of opportunities." Find out what Bloom had to say below:
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On A Potential Duel Between Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes
During the latest recording of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT Commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on a potential battle between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. When asked if Rhodes should enter into a rivalry with...
