rajah.com
Non-AEW Title To Be Defended On Next Week's Edition Of Rampage On TNT
You can officially pencil in a championship contest for next week's episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, a video package promoting a match for next week's show aired. The segment saw The Bunny being critical of Hikaru Shida, claiming she is fed up watching her get the opportunities that she feels she deserves.
rajah.com
QT Marshall Excited For His First Championship Opportunity In AEW Tonight On Rampage
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... QT Marshall gets his first shot at All Elite Wrestling gold. On tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, The Factory leader and AEW veteran will be getting his first title shot for the promotion, as he squares off against Orange Cassidy in a LumberJack match with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line.
rajah.com
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
rajah.com
WWE Superstar Competes In Bodybuilding Competition (Photo)
A WWE Superstar competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, the "EST of WWE" and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following photo, along with a lengthy statement:
rajah.com
Huge Match Made Official For IMPACT's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling announced during last Thursday's episode of their flagship show that Mickie James is set to put her career on the line with the continuation of James' Last Rodeo against IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who will defend her IMPACT Knockouts World Title in a Career vs. Title Match. The main event of last Thursday's episode of IMPACT saw Mickie James defeat Deonna Purrazzo in Knockouts Division Singles action. Immediately following the matchup, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her way down to the ring and congratulated James. James then issued the challenge to Jordynne for Hard To Kill and the first-ever matchup between James and Grace was made official.
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa has shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out footage from the former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion below:. “Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Reflects On An Offer To Manage The Barbarian In WCW, Talks Prime Time Wrestling
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on an offer to manage the Barbarian in 1992. Bruce also discussed Prime Time Wrestling, and so much more. Check out the highlights below. On an offer to manage the Barbarian in WCW:. “Correctamundo....
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (12/2): Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Oro Mensah and Myles Borne bring the WWE Universe to a fever pitch with a fast-paced battle. Having...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Reveals Two Members Originally Planned To Be Part Of Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL almost looked a bit different than the version we know and see today. Dakota Kai recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview, during which she revealed two women's wrestlers that were originally planned to be part of the Damage CTRL faction. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action For One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as possibly returning to in-ring action for one last match. According to Kurt, he doesn't see himself competing in a match due to a knee replacement surgery he had five months ago, but if he does return, then it would probably be in a Tag Team Matchup against younger guys that could carry him, so that he wouldn't be exposed as much.
rajah.com
AJ Styles Shares Photo With NFL Star, Mia Yim Comments On Her First WWE Live Events
A.J. Styles isn't a big Florida Gators fan, but he is fond of a former quarterback for the college football team. "The Phenomenal One" took to social media on Friday and shared a photo of himself with former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The caption read, "The only Florida Gator I’ve ever rooted for." Check out the photo in the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of A.J. Styles.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Back On Memorable Rivalry In AEW, Explains Reason For Dangerous Viral Spot In Match
"The American Nightmare" will go to any length to succeed in entertaining the fans. Cody Rhodes took to social media on Thursday and Friday to comment on the one-year anniversary of his memorable rivalry with Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Executive Vice President wrote about...
rajah.com
Lio Rush Announced As Eleventh Competitor In Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
You can officially pencil in the latest entrant into the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles Tournament. On Saturday, the popular independent pro wrestling promotion took to social media to officially announce the eleventh person who has been added to the tournament field. Joining the previously ten announced...
rajah.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. On Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi At Survivor Series Wargames: "Single Worst Match I Have Seen"
During the latest recording of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued the Smackdown Women's Championship match at Survivor Series: Wargames in Boston. Freddie also shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's current title reign, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the Smackdown Women's Championship match at...
rajah.com
PWG Announces The Latest Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Event
It was recently announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla that Titus Alexander is the ninth participant of the company's 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the two matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Taya Valkyrie will face Savannah Evans in a Knockouts Division Singles Match.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
