IMPACT Wrestling announced during last Thursday's episode of their flagship show that Mickie James is set to put her career on the line with the continuation of James' Last Rodeo against IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who will defend her IMPACT Knockouts World Title in a Career vs. Title Match. The main event of last Thursday's episode of IMPACT saw Mickie James defeat Deonna Purrazzo in Knockouts Division Singles action. Immediately following the matchup, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her way down to the ring and congratulated James. James then issued the challenge to Jordynne for Hard To Kill and the first-ever matchup between James and Grace was made official.

2 DAYS AGO