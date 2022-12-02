-- CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out brawl, both due to an indefinite suspension and a triceps injury. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk's status was updated with a note confirming that he was still under contract to AEW as of this week and was fully being paid by the company while he is out. However, negotiations for a release appear ongoing and people close to him have privately indicated that the holdup is on AEW's side as Punk himself is "ready and willing to move to his next project", whatever that may be.

2 DAYS AGO