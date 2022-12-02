Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James Match Announced With Huge Stipulation
There’s a big match coming for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill on January 13th as Jordynne Grace defends her title against Mickie James. For the last few months, former six-time WWE Women’s Champion and four-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James started a storyline called “The Last Rodeo.” As part of the story, Mickie has said that if she loses a match on her quest to become champion again, she will retire.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
rajah.com
Dan Severn Talks Having A Very Unique Contract Under Vince McMahon And The WWE
MMA legend and former WWE Star Dan Severn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on topics such as entering the world of pro wrestling under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and having a very unique contract with the company. Dan Severn said:. “Well, at the very beginning, once I...
rajah.com
Another Former UFC Fighter & MMA Legend Explains Why He Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Dan Severn is a UFC Hall of Fame legend. But should he also join one of the future coveted classes in the WWE Hall Of Fame?. The longtime UFC and MMA legend, who is also a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion that never lost his title reign inside the squared circle recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview.
rajah.com
Current Impact Wrestling Champion Added To PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field
Impact Wrestling's own Jordynne Grace is headed to Los Angeles in 2023. According to Friday's announcment from PWG, current Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be competing in the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles:. Grace is also a former Impact Digital Media Champion, as well as an...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
rajah.com
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the two matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Taya Valkyrie will face Savannah Evans in a Knockouts Division Singles Match.
rajah.com
Bhupinder Gujjar Reveals His Goal Is To Become The First-Ever Indian IMPACT World Champion
IMPACT Wrestling Star Bhupinder Gujjar recently appeared on the MuscleManMalcolm program to discuss a variety of topics such as how his goal is to become the first-ever Indian World Champion in IMPACT as well as how he knows he still has a long way to go, but he is ready to do it.
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Star Says ‘It’s All Or Nothing’ Next Week, WWE Holiday Tour Note
WWE Holiday Tour (12/3) * Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. * Also set to appear: Gunther, Asuka, Bayley, The OC, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Damage CTRL.
rajah.com
Stokely Hathaway Reveals His Influences In Becoming A Manager
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Stokely Hathaway made an appearance on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to talk about a variety of topics such as who are his influences in becoming a manager in All Elite Wrestling. Stokely Hathaway said:. “I’ll be honest with you; I watch...
rajah.com
More on William Regal Returning to WWE; Situation Reportedly to be Addressed on AEW Dynamite
-- The rumors surrounding William Regal's future in wrestling continues to be a topic of speculation online and the latest report from pwinsider.com suggests that Regal is indeed headed to WWE as he is currently in the process of finalizing a new contract with the company and will be returning to WWE in early 2023. He would be returning in a backstage role.
rajah.com
Backstage News on CM Punk's Contractual Status With AEW
-- CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out brawl, both due to an indefinite suspension and a triceps injury. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk's status was updated with a note confirming that he was still under contract to AEW as of this week and was fully being paid by the company while he is out. However, negotiations for a release appear ongoing and people close to him have privately indicated that the holdup is on AEW's side as Punk himself is "ready and willing to move to his next project", whatever that may be.
rajah.com
Tyson Fury Looks Forward To Potential Return to WWE
Tyson Fury wants to return to WWE soon, and he already has a pair of opponents in mind. During his recent chat with Boxing Social, Fury weighed in on a potential return to the company, following his WWE Crown Jewel 2019 match with Braun Strowman. Check out the comments from Tyson below.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Explains Why He Wasn't Bothered By NXT Changing His Daughters Name
Santino Marella recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about his daughter, Bianca Carelli, having her name changed by WWE and why he didn't have a problem with it. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Wrestling Highlights, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa has shared her latest vlog on YouTube. Check out footage from the former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion below:. “Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
