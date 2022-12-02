Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him
This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wants To Earn Her Place In Women’s Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with DAZN on a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend Mickie James has such a connection not only with the fanbase of IMPACT, but with the fanbase of pro wrestling in general. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “I think Mickie just has...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard On Returning To WWE As JJ Dillion's Assistant
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruche Prichard reflected on his 1992 return to WWF. Prichard also shared his thoughts on a clash between The Undertaker and Nailz, as well as so much more. Check out the highlights below. On returning to WWF...
rajah.com
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Liked Jeff Hardy A Lot
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon like Jeff Hardy a lot because Jeff was different and he really did embody being The Charismatic Enigma.
rajah.com
Booker T Explains Why WWE Needs To "Protect" Roman Reigns
Does current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns need protection?. WWE Hall Of Famer and NXT Broadcaster Booker T thinks so!. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T explained the reason why "you’ve got to protect" Roman Reigns. Check out the comments from Booker below.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Misses Working With Talents Like Kenny Omega
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg to discuss a variety of topics such as how he misses working with top talents like AEW Star Kenny Omega. Sami Zayn said:. “It’s guys that I’ve worked with before that I...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
rajah.com
Stevie Ray On What Is The Biggest Regret Of His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as what is the biggest regret of his pro wrestling career. “We [Harlem Heat] wanted to do a program with The Road Warriors but for some reason, the office never did it. That’s my only regret in my whole wrestling career.”
