Climate change and hunger are driving a refugee crisis in the African countries bordering Lake Chad
Climate change can fall hardest on the backs of the world's poorest people. That's true in and around Lake Chad. The lake, once one of Africa's largest, has shrunk by some 90% over the last few decades. For people on what were or still are its banks in Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon, persistent drought is mixing with poverty, poor governance and the conflict in Ukraine making food prices higher to create a combustible set of circumstances. Willem Marx has this report.
OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil
Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Conservation efforts have brought back an endangered species of fish in the Amazon
Now a big fish story - seriously. In the Amazon jungle, there is a species of giant freshwater fish. The pirarucu is prized for its meat and targeted by illegal fishermen, and it had become an endangered species. But as John Otis reports, this lunker is making a comeback. (SOUNDBITE...
