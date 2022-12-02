Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Triple H And The Rock Had A Feud That Extended Beyond The Ring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Triple H and The Rock are two of the greatest to ever step foot inside a professional wrestling ring, and many feel that his rivalry with Triple H is one of The Rock's most entertaining feuds in WWE. Their legacies are what they are today in part because of their bitter rivalry in the late '90s and early 2000s. It may come as a surprise to some people, considering how professional they are today, but at this time in their budding careers, the feud began transcending television and carrying over into real life.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action For One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as possibly returning to in-ring action for one last match. According to Kurt, he doesn't see himself competing in a match due to a knee replacement surgery he had five months ago, but if he does return, then it would probably be in a Tag Team Matchup against younger guys that could carry him, so that he wouldn't be exposed as much.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Stevie Ray On What Is The Biggest Regret Of His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Rome Show to talk about a number of topics such as what is the biggest regret of his pro wrestling career. “We [Harlem Heat] wanted to do a program with The Road Warriors but for some reason, the office never did it. That’s my only regret in my whole wrestling career.”
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Comments On Dusty Rhodes Tribute In WarGames Match, Reveals Getting Cody Rhodes' Approval
Kevin Owens likes to tip his proverbial cap whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an interview, during which he spoke about the tribute he paid to "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes in the WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Misses Working With Talents Like Kenny Omega
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg to discuss a variety of topics such as how he misses working with top talents like AEW Star Kenny Omega. Sami Zayn said:. “It’s guys that I’ve worked with before that I...
rajah.com
Dan Severn Talks Having A Very Unique Contract Under Vince McMahon And The WWE
MMA legend and former WWE Star Dan Severn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on topics such as entering the world of pro wrestling under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and having a very unique contract with the company. Dan Severn said:. “Well, at the very beginning, once I...
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On A Potential Duel Between Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes
During the latest recording of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT Commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on a potential battle between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. When asked if Rhodes should enter into a rivalry with...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Lists AEW & WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Work With
During the latest recording of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley listed off numerous All Elite Wrestling and WWE stars that would've liked to work with, including Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Bray Wyatt and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Foley below. “Oh man, I love I...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the two matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Taya Valkyrie will face Savannah Evans in a Knockouts Division Singles Match.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens On How He Is Currently Feeling And How That Could Change Day By Day
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is feeling at the moment and how that could change day by day. Kevin Owens said:. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes...
