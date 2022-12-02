Read full article on original website
Oudenhoven Wins Farm Bureau’s New Farming for the Future Award
MADISON — Kelly Oudenhoven was selected as the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Farming for the Future Award at the organization’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Dec. 4. Kelly is co-owner and herd manager of Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County. Kelly and her...
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
Geigers Receive ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ Award
WISCONSIN DELLS – Manitowoc County Farm Bureau members Rosalie and Randy Geiger received the highest award Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members. Rosalie and her family were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells on December 4.
