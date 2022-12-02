Read full article on original website
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets eight years in prison on gun and drug charges
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges from Sunday incident
Fremont police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for a report of an impaired male. The investigation resulted in Alexander W. Marchand, 19, of Fremont being arrested for DUI +.15 and resisting arrest first offense.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Norfolk man arrested following high-speed pursuit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. According to Stanton County Sherriff's Office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home
KETV.com
Suspicious man in black van approaching kids in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for an older white male driving a black van who has been approaching kids in Dodge County. The first instance was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 28 when there was a report of possible child enticement near Green Acres Mobile Home Community in Nickerson.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Three injured in Mills County accident
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
KETV.com
Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of possible child enticement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating two reports of possible child enticement. Deputies said on Monday, an older man driving a black van offered to take a boy home. That was near the Green Acres trailer park in Nickerson. The boy ran off to...
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk man
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
