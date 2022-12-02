Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him
This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
rajah.com
Dan Severn Talks Having A Very Unique Contract Under Vince McMahon And The WWE
MMA legend and former WWE Star Dan Severn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on topics such as entering the world of pro wrestling under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and having a very unique contract with the company. Dan Severn said:. “Well, at the very beginning, once I...
tjrwrestling.net
Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James Match Announced With Huge Stipulation
There’s a big match coming for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill on January 13th as Jordynne Grace defends her title against Mickie James. For the last few months, former six-time WWE Women’s Champion and four-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James started a storyline called “The Last Rodeo.” As part of the story, Mickie has said that if she loses a match on her quest to become champion again, she will retire.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wants To Earn Her Place In Women’s Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with DAZN on a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend Mickie James has such a connection not only with the fanbase of IMPACT, but with the fanbase of pro wrestling in general. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “I think Mickie just has...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the return of a WWE Hall of Famer. It was announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler will face Shotzi in Women's Division Singles action and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return to celebrate his 54th birthday.
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
rajah.com
Another Former UFC Fighter & MMA Legend Explains Why He Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Dan Severn is a UFC Hall of Fame legend. But should he also join one of the future coveted classes in the WWE Hall Of Fame?. The longtime UFC and MMA legend, who is also a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion that never lost his title reign inside the squared circle recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Liked Jeff Hardy A Lot
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon like Jeff Hardy a lot because Jeff was different and he really did embody being The Charismatic Enigma.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says He Wants To Appear On An Indie Show For A Promo Or A Match
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is very deeply rooted in the Indie scene as that is where he made a name for himself and he still has a lot of friends there. Kevin Owens also talked about how there are a number of Indie wrestling companies that he still holds very near and dear to his heart and he would love to make an appearance during one of their shows for a promo or a match.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Talks About Freedom Given To Superstars For Promos In WWE
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "That's Dope" program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the former Queen of the Ring winner discussed the level of creative freedom that is given to WWE Superstars doing promos on television. Featured...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens On How He Is Currently Feeling And How That Could Change Day By Day
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he is feeling at the moment and how that could change day by day. Kevin Owens said:. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Misses Working With Talents Like Kenny Omega
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg to discuss a variety of topics such as how he misses working with top talents like AEW Star Kenny Omega. Sami Zayn said:. “It’s guys that I’ve worked with before that I...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Him And Sami Zayn Getting Kicked Off A European Tour Together
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how he can't really blame Sami Zayn for what Zayn did to him at Survivor Series due to everything he has done to The Honorary Uce over the last 20 years.
rajah.com
Fuego Del Sol Says He Is Interested In Managing And Training People, Commentating And Being A Referee
AEW Star Fuego Del Sol recently appeared on The Awesome AJ Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he wants to manage and train wrestlers, do commentary duties and become a referee if he is put on the shelf due to an injury. Fuego Del Sol...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Reflects On An Offer To Manage The Barbarian In WCW, Talks Prime Time Wrestling
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard reflected on an offer to manage the Barbarian in 1992. Bruce also discussed Prime Time Wrestling, and so much more. Check out the highlights below. On an offer to manage the Barbarian in WCW:. “Correctamundo....
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Hall Of Famer's Final WWE Match & Release
During the latest recording of his own Grilling JR, podcast host Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall Of Fame Jim Ross reflected on the British Bulldog's final match in WWE. Check out the highlights below. On forcing Davey to go to rehab:. “There was no margin for error on this. We...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard On Returning To WWE As JJ Dillion's Assistant
During the latest recording of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Bruche Prichard reflected on his 1992 return to WWF. Prichard also shared his thoughts on a clash between The Undertaker and Nailz, as well as so much more. Check out the highlights below. On returning to WWF...
Comments / 0