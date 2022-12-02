Read full article on original website
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Why construction jobs are up despite housing 'recession' — and why it won't last
Construction employment rose last month despite the housing market being in quick decline, although the job gains are not expected to last.
CNBC
Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
The labor market is still really strong, but that means a recession next year could hurt even more
The US added more payrolls than expected in November, marking another month of strong growth. That expansion, along with even higher wages, is good news for the workers still job switching. That red-hot labor market might mean more economic woes later on as the Federal Reserve steps in. Hiring continues...
BBC
US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead
Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
A recession might be on a horizon—Here are the 10 best states to find a job according to a new study
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Washington as the best state for finding a job. This has been a wild year for the U.S. economy, with inflation hitting 40-year highs, coupled with several Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to try to get prices down, which drubbed the stock market in the process.
Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains solid
The Labor Department's November jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Job cuts surge 127% in November as companies brace for economic downturn
A growing number of U.S. employers have announced job cuts this year as they prepare for an increasingly bleak economic outlook amid higher interest rates.
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
CNBC
November unemployment fell for Hispanic workers and Black women, while holding steady overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
Labor market may skirt U.S. recession: NABE
NABE's latest survey of economists showed the U.S. is likely to enter a recession next year as interest rates rise but the labor market may be spared.
The US jobs market keeps beating the odds, adding another 263,000 jobs in November
The increase beat the forecast from economists but was lower than October's revised figure, while unemployment held steady at 3.7%.
Inflation Numbers Due Out on Dec. 13 May Not Really Show Any Improvement
Photo byPhoto by Isaac Smith on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release the CPI inflation index numbers in a little over a week on Dec. 13 for November 2022. The reality is that they may not really show much improvement for most Americans, despite the fact that prices have tempered their gains in the past several months.
US Adds 263,000 Jobs In November, Unemployment Remains at 3.7%
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, beating estimates of 200,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from October, which saw an increase of 284,000 jobs and from September, which saw an increase of 269,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries. The unemployment was unchanged from October at 3.7%, with 6 million people unemployed. In September, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. Notable job gains were present across leisure and hospitality, health care, government, social assistance, information and manufacturing. Retail employment declined...
