NFL Week 13 picks: Tennessee Titans-Philadelphia Eagles: Who will win the battle of division leaders?

4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
DJ Coleman declares for 2023 NFL Draft, won't play in bowl; Tigers land on All-SEC teams
A third defensive standout player has decided to forgo Missouri football's bowl game to prepare for an NFL future. Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman announced Tuesday he would declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and skip the Gasparilla Bowl. ...
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoff spots in Week 14 | Postseason scenarios
If at first you don’t succeed. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings failed to clinch playoff spots in Week 13. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which means they will try once again to seal the deal on trips to the postseason in Week 14. So will...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Bracketology: Kentucky in Middle of the Road in Early December
ESPN's Joe Lunardi has released his latest version of Bracketology, pegging Kentucky as a No. 5 seed through the first month of the 2022-23 regular season. Lunardi's Bracketology can be found here. Kentucky would be projected to play in the East Region, taking on the No. 12 seed Sam ...
76ers vs. Rockets prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets in the NBA at Toyota Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. This betting preview...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham is ‘grateful’ to be nominee for very prestigious NFL award
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has worn midnight green for 13 seasons and has achieved several accomplishments during that time span. Despite compiling several accomplishments, such as going to Pro Bowls, to a strip-sack on Tom Brady that helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Graham just received one of the highest honors in the league.
