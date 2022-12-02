“It’s always been a home for me” - Damian Lillard talks about staying in Portland and ending the Trail Blazers’ decades-long title drought

The Portland Trail Blazers have not won a title since 1977, and Damian Lillard wants to end the drought.

Damian Lillard © Soobum Im - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Damian Lillard has become the poster boy for team loyalty in recent years. His decision to stick with it with the Portland Trail Blazers has received positive responses from many people around the league. The six-time All-Star recently reiterated his desire to stay in Portland in an interview with HoopsHype .

"It's always been a home for me, " Lillard said. " As an organization, a lot of guys I've played with that come from other teams say the biggest difference they notice is this is a great organization, the way that people get treated and how the organization operates day to day. To me, it's a reminder the grass ain't always greener on the other side. This has been my experience. I'd hate to be in another place and be like, 'Dang, this is how you operate? Then, I'm stuck there.' "

Bringing home a championship

The Blazers star also mentioned that he and his family have already established themselves and invested in the Portland community, perhaps signifying that looking for a different home is off the table. Blazers fans should also be thrilled that Lillard is determined to deliver a title and have a championship parade in Rose City.

" I'm also close to Oakland, " he continued. " A lot of my family can come to visit and be around all the time. A lot of my family has moved to Portland and established themselves there. I've been invested in the community. It's home for me at this point. They haven't won since 1977. I want to be a part of bringing that back. I really want to be a part of that. It would just wrap up everything for me. That would be everything. To have invested 11 years now, to be in the community and have my family there, and basically live my whole adult life here, and be a part of this organization. It would be everything to wrap it up and get it done. "

The 32-year-old's statement begs the question: Can the Blazers actually win a ring? The team is a dark horse candidate to win it all this season, especially with several players, such as Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant, playing better than expected.

However, the Blazers still rely too much on their franchise cornerstone. Their record when he sits this season is just 4-7. Portland will need to find ways to win even without the former Rookie of the Year if it wants to contend in the formidable Western Conference.

Blocking out the noise

The lack of strong support similar to what other NBA champions have provided their stars is part of what has limited the Blazers' title chances in the past seasons.

For this reason, some people outside the Blazers organization have asked Lillard to drop the loyalty act and pair up with another star so he won't end up on the list of the best NBA players without a ring. Among those who are pushing for Dame to leave are Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Interestingly, those retired legends only won a championship after forming a star trio with Ray Allen with the Boston Celtics.

Still, it seems that the Weber State University product has no plans to bail out and ride it out with the Blazers until the end of his playing career.