Gift Your Friends and Family a Broadway Experience This Holiday Season

F orget clutter and clothes that don’t fit…there’s nothing better than giving the gift of memories this holiday season—and with tickets starting at $39, it’s an affordable way to give an experience they won’t forget. You can check everyone off your list with tickets to the award-winning Broadway shows that are hitting the Queen City in 2023. From kid-friendly productions like Annie to classic shows such as Moulin Rouge , Broadway in Cincinnati shows at the Aronoff Center offer something for everyone.

Anastasia: Perfect for Fanastasias who loved the animated film



Photograph by Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

January 3–15, 2023

Inspired by the 1997 Disney movie, Anastasia follows a brave young woman as she discovers the mystery of her past. Pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Annie: Perfect for the kiddos and anyone who loves classic musicals



Photograph by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

February 7–12, 2023

Charming characters and themes the whole family can appreciate are the reason Annie is one of the most loved musicals of all time. Iconic songs such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life” will be stuck in your head. Theater director and director of this national tour of Annie Jenn Thompson says Annie is a brand of optimism that isn’t a cliché, “It’s a light turned on in a cold, dark night. And my goodness, don’t we need that more now than ever?”

Tootsie: Perfect for the adult who loves sitcoms and laugh-out-loud comedy



Photograph by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

March 7–19, 2023

The hilarious Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey—an actor who struggles to find work until he lands a role of a lifetime. “Having been in show business for a while, I totally understand that ominous question we all eventually face—what happens when the time comes that no one wants you…it’s something that haunts everyone in show business,” says Robert Horn, writer of the Tony Award–winning book. “To me, that was a story worth building on.”

Jagged Little Pill: Perfect for that friend you drove around singing “You Oughta Know” with circa 1995



Photograph by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

March 28–April 2, 2023

Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-award winning album Jagged Little Pill is coming to the Cincinnati stage. Songs that hovered in the top of the charts are featured in the musical, including “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket.” The emotion-evoking show symbolizes the culture of today with themes universally understood of joy, love, heartache, and wisdom.

Hadestown: Perfect for someone who wants to see the very best of Broadway



Photograph by T Charles Erickson

April 18–30, 2023

Hadestown reimagines Greek mythology—the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone. The poetic nature of the eight-Tony Award winning musical emphasizes the true nature of diversity. Beyond gender and racial differences, Hadestown explores diversity of mindsets and backgrounds.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Perfect for anyone who wants a spectacular night out



Photograph by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

May 17–June 4, 2023

The Broadway spectacle brings Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film to the stage. In this fable, love conquers all and we witness the importance of living for truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The elaborate set draws you in deeper and the intentional design livens the show.

