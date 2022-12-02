ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Magazine

Gift Your Friends and Family a Broadway Experience This Holiday Season

By Amanda Boyd Walters
Cincinnati Magazine
Cincinnati Magazine
 3 days ago

F orget clutter and clothes that don’t fit…there’s nothing better than giving the gift of memories this holiday season—and with tickets starting at $39, it’s an affordable way to give an experience they won’t forget. You can check everyone off your list with tickets to the award-winning Broadway shows that are hitting the Queen City in 2023. From kid-friendly productions like Annie to classic shows such as Moulin Rouge , Broadway in Cincinnati shows at the Aronoff Center offer something for everyone.

Anastasia: Perfect for Fanastasias who loved the animated film

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ao9us_0jV6Y0qF00
Veronica Stern (Anya) and Willem Butler (Dmitri) in the North American Tour of ANASTASIA

Photograph by Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

January 3–15, 2023
Inspired by the 1997 Disney movie, Anastasia follows a brave young woman as she discovers the mystery of her past. Pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Annie: Perfect for the kiddos and anyone who loves classic musicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwd4H_0jV6Y0qF00
Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan in the 2022 company of ANNIE

Photograph by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

February 7–12, 2023
Charming characters and themes the whole family can appreciate are the reason Annie is one of the most loved musicals of all time. Iconic songs such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life” will be stuck in your head. Theater director and director of this national tour of Annie Jenn Thompson says Annie is a brand of optimism that isn’t a cliché, “It’s a light turned on in a cold, dark night. And my goodness, don’t we need that more now than ever?”

Tootsie: Perfect for the adult who loves sitcoms and laugh-out-loud comedy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDnGs_0jV6Y0qF00
The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE

Photograph by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

March 7–19, 2023
The hilarious Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey—an actor who struggles to find work until he lands a role of a lifetime. “Having been in show business for a while, I totally understand that ominous question we all eventually face—what happens when the time comes that no one wants you…it’s something that haunts everyone in show business,” says Robert Horn, writer of the Tony Award–winning book. “To me, that was a story worth building on.”

Jagged Little Pill: Perfect for that friend you drove around singing “You Oughta Know” with circa 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGV6L_0jV6Y0qF00
Jade McLeod and the North American Touring Company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Photograph by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

March 28–April 2, 2023
Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-award winning album Jagged Little Pill is coming to the Cincinnati stage. Songs that hovered in the top of the charts are featured in the musical, including “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket.” The emotion-evoking show symbolizes the culture of today with themes universally understood of joy, love, heartache, and wisdom.

Hadestown: Perfect for someone who wants to see the very best of Broadway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UffVV_0jV6Y0qF00
Nathan Lee Graham and company in HADESTOWN North American Tour

Photograph by T Charles Erickson

April 18–30, 2023
Hadestown reimagines Greek mythology—the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone. The poetic nature of the eight-Tony Award winning musical emphasizes the true nature of diversity. Beyond gender and racial differences, Hadestown explores diversity of mindsets and backgrounds.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Perfect for anyone who wants a spectacular night out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scCnl_0jV6Y0qF00
The cast of the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Photograph by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

May 17–June 4, 2023
The Broadway spectacle brings Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film to the stage. In this fable, love conquers all and we witness the importance of living for truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The elaborate set draws you in deeper and the intentional design livens the show.

Act fast! Purchase tickets today

Live shows are back and shows now have limited tickets available. Visit the Broadway in Cincinnati website to purchase tickets. Pro tip! Visit the Aronoff box office in person to avoid ticket fees. You can also save more than 20% when you buy Annie and Anastasia together—get two tickets for each show for $220 total when you use the code BROADWAYBUNDLE at CincinnatiArts.org/promo . ( Some restrictions apply .) They’re perfect to stuff in a stocking or wrap in a card for a unique gift everyone will enjoy.

The post Gift Your Friends and Family a Broadway Experience This Holiday Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
dayton.com

Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating

MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
Fox 19

Avondale native nominated for Grammy after working with Beyoncé

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year. Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.
Cincinnati Magazine

Date Nights for Cuffing Season

The weather outside is (still somewhat) delightful, so take your boo out on these classic dates around Cincinnati. The post Date Nights for Cuffing Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati Magazine

The Complete Guide to Queer Spaces

From the recreational to the educational, these groups and places offer safe space for the LGBTQ+ community throughout Greater Cincinnati. The post The Complete Guide to Queer Spaces appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “puppypalooza” adoption event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday. The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100...
Times Gazette

‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’

Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
linknky.com

Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023

After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
cincinnatirefined.com

Featured Listing: 6303 Chandler Street

This completely renovated home in Madisonville features modern and tasteful updates throughout! Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan! Four bedrooms, two full baths, and one partial bath. Two bedrooms on second floor have walk-in closets. Updated bathroom on each level! New electric, plumbing, flooring, and paint, with a fenced backyard. Must-see! $325,000.
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
Cincinnati CityBeat

24 Cincinnati Bars and Restaurants with Igloos, Heated Patios for Outdoor Drinking This Winter

These Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky bars, breweries and restaurants make drinking outdoors delightful, even when our weather gets frightful. From heated igloos to standing heaters and firepits, local places are getting creative to keep you warm while you enjoy a beverage or two and delicious food with friends and family during the colder months.
Fox 19

All aboard! The Cincinnati Zoo unveils new train in time for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden took the wrapping off its new choo-choo train Friday. The new train is now chugging through the bright light tunnel that’s part of the 40th annual PNC Festival of Lights. It’s estimated to save the zoo more than $35,000 on...
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
cincinnatizoo.org

Ride the New Electric Train!

New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine

Troy, MI
166
Followers
129
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Treat yourself, learn the culture, discover the best bars & restaurants, strike the perfect work/life balance - experience all our city has to offer at Cincinnati Magazine.

 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy