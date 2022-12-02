ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 5-9: Finn’s Search for Answers Alarms Steffy

By Carol Cassada
 4 days ago

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 hint tension rising between couples. Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) threat may come back to haunt him, while John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) upsets his wife . Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fUrt_0jV6XqBD00
The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan I Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Finn investigation upsets Steffy Forrester

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is prone to family drama. She dealing with the fallout of her parents’ botched wedding thanks to her brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). But she’ll have more chaos because of her husband Finn.

According to Soap Dirt , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Finn will dig into his mother Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) history. Finn will learn he has half-siblings and naturally will want to meet them. However, Steffy won’t be supportive of the idea. She’s already dealt with enough madness from Sheila, and she doesn’t need more in-laws causing trouble.

Can Steffy convince Finn to drop his investigation? Or will he bring more havoc into their lives with Sheila’s family?

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Mother-in-Law Hell Continues

Sheila Carter isn’t afraid of Deacon Sharpe’s threat

Unbeknownst to Finn, Sheila is alive and well . After faking her death, Sheila’s been camping out at Deacon’s apartment. The arrangement between the two was going smoothly, however, tension is starting to rise.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the source of contention for the bickering roommates. Sheila’s jealousy toward Brooke is alarming Deacon. According to Fame 10 , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon threatens Sheila.

Deacon’s threat may have to do with kicking Sheila out if she doesn’t behave herself. But as we’ve seen in the past, Sheila ignore warnings. While Deacon thinks he has the upper hand, he’s no match for Sheila.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint Bill Spencer makes a big move

Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) been getting a lot of airtime recently. Most of his screen time consists of waffling between Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). The Spencer Publications CEO is back to his bad boy ways by bouncing back and forth between the two women. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers Bill resorts to his playbook to make a big move.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Li and Bill to Become a Couple

Perhaps Bill’s power move is related to his personal life and winning back either Brooke or Katie. Or maybe he decides to move on and woos Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda)?

There’s also a possibility Bill’s scheme could be business related. It’s been a while since there’s been a business storyline, and Bill could shake things up for Forrester Creations . Maybe he offers Thomas a chance to get back at the Forresters by working for the competition. Or maybe Bill will regain his Forrester Creations stock to make some changes at the fashion house?

SODISAPPOINTED❗️
4d ago

Finn needs to be on here more. You brought him back, but he’s in the shadows. Give him some lines and shut steffy up for awhile!

