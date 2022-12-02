The 2022 World Cup has been dominated by upsets as highly regarded teams Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Uruguay – all failed to advance to the knockout round. With the return of star forward Neymar to the pitch, futures' odds at SI Sportsbook shows the world's No. 1-ranked team, Brazil, as a strong favorite to win the World Cup at odds of +190. The "Canarinha" are followed by France +450, Argentina +500, England +650, Spain +750, Portugal +1400, Netherlands +1400, Croatia +3500, Morocco +8000, and Switzerland +8000.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO