Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
World Cup Quarterfinals: France-England Odds and Betting Preview
The 2022 World Cup has been dominated by upsets as highly regarded teams Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Uruguay – all failed to advance to the knockout round. With the return of star forward Neymar to the pitch, futures' odds at SI Sportsbook shows the world's No. 1-ranked team, Brazil, as a strong favorite to win the World Cup at odds of +190. The "Canarinha" are followed by France +450, Argentina +500, England +650, Spain +750, Portugal +1400, Netherlands +1400, Croatia +3500, Morocco +8000, and Switzerland +8000.
Clayton News Daily
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 in ATP History
The 2022 U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz officially became the youngest men’s tennis player in ATP history to finish the season at world No. 1. The 19-year-old took the No. 1 spot on Monday with his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal sitting at No. 2. Coincidentally, with 36-year-old Nadal sitting at No. 2, it makes him the oldest player to reach the top two ATP spots in history.
Is a week at sea too short? Try a month on this Oceania Cruises sailing
Oceania Cruises' new Grand Voyage will take travelers to 28 ports over 33 days next fall.
Comments / 0