thecryptocurrencypost.net

Ripple and SEC Submit Final Briefs: Is Case Finally Ending?

After a conflict that has lasted for two years, the most notorious and contentious crypto litigation, which involves the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, seems to be nearing its end as both parties make their final submissions. Through a tweet, Ripple’s general counsel Stuart Alderoty notified...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

The US Federal Trade Commission Probes Crypto Firms Over Misleading Ads

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States consumer protection agency, is looking into many cryptocurrency companies for what it believes to be fraudulent or misleading marketing of cryptocurrencies. These misleading advertising and marketing issues have been a hot subject in the United States this year. In a recent Bloomberg...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Companies

According to a report by Reuters, Goldman Sachs intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency firms. This comes following the collapse of the FTX exchange, which had a negative impact on the industry. Mathew McDermott, the head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs,...

