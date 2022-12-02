Read full article on original website
Ripple and SEC Submit Final Briefs: Is Case Finally Ending?
After a conflict that has lasted for two years, the most notorious and contentious crypto litigation, which involves the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, seems to be nearing its end as both parties make their final submissions. Through a tweet, Ripple’s general counsel Stuart Alderoty notified...
Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin 'bloodbath'
Dec 6 (Reuters) - "I'm nearly bankrupt," says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. "I'm laughing because there's no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it."
The US Federal Trade Commission Probes Crypto Firms Over Misleading Ads
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States consumer protection agency, is looking into many cryptocurrency companies for what it believes to be fraudulent or misleading marketing of cryptocurrencies. These misleading advertising and marketing issues have been a hot subject in the United States this year. In a recent Bloomberg...
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Companies
According to a report by Reuters, Goldman Sachs intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency firms. This comes following the collapse of the FTX exchange, which had a negative impact on the industry. Mathew McDermott, the head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs,...
