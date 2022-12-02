HOWELL — A woman who was the subject of a multi-day search by community members after being reported missing by her family died by suicide, according to a police report. Howell resident Kelly Dorsey, 59, who was last seen Sept. 4, was found dead five days later on Sept. 9 in the laundry room of a friend's basement. Family, community members and police had been looking for Dorsey for several days after she disappeared.

