Yonkers, NY

YAHOO!

Monroe Police investigates four drug-related deaths

Monroe Police are investigating four drug-related deaths that occurred over the weekend. According to a press release, authorities believe the overdoses are related to fentanyl. Detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs, but in the interim are warning citizens of the deadly effects of this particular...
YAHOO!

Howell woman whose disappearance sparked search died by suicide

HOWELL — A woman who was the subject of a multi-day search by community members after being reported missing by her family died by suicide, according to a police report. Howell resident Kelly Dorsey, 59, who was last seen Sept. 4, was found dead five days later on Sept. 9 in the laundry room of a friend's basement. Family, community members and police had been looking for Dorsey for several days after she disappeared.
HOWELL, NJ
YAHOO!

Monroe woman who shot husband, found not guilty sentenced to treatment

Dec. 5—A Monroe woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband has been sentenced to a mental health facility for treatment. Nancy Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault for the alleged shooting of her husband in 2021 at their Monroe home. Her attorney, Jonathan Fox, said Imfeld has a history of mental health issues.
MONROE, NY

