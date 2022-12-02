Read full article on original website
What an incredible Dickens on the Strand weekend. Thanks to everyone who came out, the volunteers who made it happen, sponsors and supporters, the incredible descendants, and the Galveston Historical Foundation staff for keeping it rolling all weekend long.
We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around...
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up to his home panicked and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
Classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army
HOUSTON — We're in the home stretch of the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive, so it's only natural that we called in some extra horsepower Saturday morning!. Dozens of classic cars lined up at the KHOU 11 studios to help those in need. It's the eighth year in a row we've partnered with Bobby Jenkins, the organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive.
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
16-foot Rudolph decoration stolen from outside Houston family's home, massive reward offered for
HOUSTON - A Houston family is looking for the giant inflatable Rudolph stolen from their front yard early Thursday morning. "They stole from neighborhood kids in all reality," said Ernest Furman. "That’s essentially why we do it. Stealing Christmas, I mean we’re not going to allow them." SUGGESTED:...
Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!
HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze.
Photo byGalveston Police Dept. · It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze. Sgt. Hinze begin his career with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on September 24, 2009, serving the Corrections Division.
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
Northbound direct connector opens at Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
Direct connectors have been under construction at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway since 2020 and are now open. (Community Impact staff) A direct connector that allows northbound drivers on the Tomball Tollway to enter the east and west Grand Parkway lanes opened in early December. The direct connector allowing...
