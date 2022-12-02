ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,

We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
HITCHCOCK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!

HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
KTAR.com

Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cw39.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
BAYTOWN, TX

