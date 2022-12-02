Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
mocoshow.com
MOD Pizza in Kentlands Temporarily Closes
MOD Pizza, a fast-casual pizza restaurant with over 500 locations nationwide, has temporarily closed its Kentlands location (145 Commerce Square Place in Gaithersburg), with brown paper covering the restaurant’s windows, according to several readers. The reason for the temporary closure is currently unknown, but the MOD Pizza website has the location reopening on Monday.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen Next Week
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center has announced it will be reopening on Thursday, December 8. Fryer’s, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
Hoya
WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ffxnow.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
Comments / 0