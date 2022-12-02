ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... Patchy fog will continue through noon, but dense fog is no longer.
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US

LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
Shapiro taps longtime aides to top jobs in governor's office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he is sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor, as he prepares to leave the attorney general's office for a sprawling administration that runs the nation's fifth-most populous state. Shapiro...
