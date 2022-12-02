Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Steve Guttenberg Recalls Being "Amazed" By Co-Star Kirstie Alley
Steve Guttenberg is reflecting on looking back at his time working with the late Kirstie Alley. The Three Men and a Baby star penned a tribute to his late It Takes Two co-star on social media...
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is opening up about coping with an unimaginable loss. In December 2021, the Nick Cannon Show host shared that he and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, died after a battle with brain cancer. Now, Cannon is reflecting on their son's legacy exactly one year after his tragic passing.
Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure's inflammatory comments about "traditional marriage" continue to spark outrage. Neal Bledsoe, who starred 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In...
