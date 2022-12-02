This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Throughout the 1930s, lines were drawn along religious lines for and against repeal or reform of the Connecticut 1879 anticontraception law, with Catholics opposing it and all other major Christian denominations supporting it. In 1931, Pope Pius XI issued an encyclical condemning birth control as “shameful … intrinsically vicious … a grave sin and “horrible crime.” (Hartford Courant) Months later, the Rev. Fletcher D. Parker, pastor of the Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford, summarized other Christian views when he called the Connecticut anticontraception law “absurd,” saying the “repeal of this obsolete law is a primary charge upon our consciences as pioneers for a better Christian civilization.” (Hartford Courant).

