The news of crypto exchange FTX declaring bankruptcy and how it got to this point represents a low point for the crypto industry -- but not for all cryptos, more specifically, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency, and throughout its tenure, it's been at the center of some of the most infamous events in crypto history. One of those puts the recent FTX meltdown to shame. Yet despite these events, Bitcoin continues to operate as it has since it was invented in 2009.

1 DAY AGO