TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden’s visit
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it’s building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the “largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States,” according to the company.
Jay Powell’s dream of the 90s is dead
The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January. The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity bulls alike. It...
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the 2011 brinksmanship that...
US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October
The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up just 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — the first Jewish person in his position — will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff’s office tells CNN. Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it’s taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.
Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and postponed the car's target launch date to 2026, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this week for a state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Xi’s trip to Riyadh begins Wednesday and will include a “Saudi-Chinese summit,” a China-Arab...
Democrats push bill to let illegal immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country – as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’...
China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
The clean energy company turning city blocks greener
BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based clean energy company, is bringing eco-friendly, all-electric heating and cooling systems to older buildings in lower income communities, with the goal of reducing carbon footprints and energy bills. Backed by investors like Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group and Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, BlocPower brings all-electric smart technology...
Clyburn ‘surprised’ by decision to make South Carolina first in Democratic primary calendar
Rep. Jim Clyburn was “a bit surprised” to learn about President Joe Biden’s efforts to reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, though he supports the effort. “I was stunned. Really....
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Crowd gathers in New York City to bring an art installation to life and demand ‘all eyes on Iran’
Chants of “Woman, Life, Freedom” echoed Sunday around Roosevelt Island in New York City as hundreds gathered to bring to life an art installation symbolizing solidarity with the women leading the uprising in Iran. At the center of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, a massive portrait...
What we know about the strikes on air bases hundreds of miles inside Russia
A series of attacks deep inside Russia this week have raised the stakes for Moscow at a time when its war on Ukraine is faltering. Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine’s declared drone arsenal.
DOJ antitrust regulators should look at Apple, Google’s handling of TikTok, says FCC commissioner
Apple and Google’s continued hosting of TikTok on their app stores, despite US national security concerns about the short-form video app, reflects the tech giants’ “gatekeeper” power and should be made part of any antitrust reviews the app stores may face, a member of the Federal Communications Commission wrote to the Justice Department last week.
5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran
You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals...
Tom Vilsack Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Marriage: Christie (Bell) Vilsack (1973-present) Education: Hamilton College, B.A., 1972; Albany Law School J.D., 1975. Other Facts. Was mentioned as a possible running mate for John Kerry during the 2004 presidential election process. Adopted as an...
