Defensive breakdowns cost Wingers boys hockey

Too many times lately, Red Wing has had a lapse in defensive coverage. Coming off a disappointing loss to La Crescent, the Wingers appeared to have cleaned those issues up until late in the second period. Two goals 2 minutes, 2 seconds apart for Simley put the Wingers in a...
Wingers girls hockey come up short in rally against Century

Red Wing trailed at one point 4-1 in the second period. Three straight goals by the Wingers tied the game 4-4 before Fiona Barry scored at 15 minutes, 10 seconds of the third to give Century a 5-4 win Saturday afternoon. Taya Cordes scored on the power play late in...
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Youth coding leagues make it to finals

Many of the youth coding league teams throughout Goodhue County have made it to their competitions' semi-finals and finals. This year youth coding leagues were implemented into schools across the county. Goodhue County schools have proven successful in the programs. “Out of 44 leagues nationwide, Goodhue County school's current standings...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center

Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
Edward Moritz running for county commissioner

In the upcoming Goodhue County special election for the District 5 seat, two candidates have announced their candidacy. Edward Moritz has lived in Red Wing and Goodhue County for the last five years. He moved to the area from South Dakota and has become connected to the community. “I’ve lived...
Goodhue County sheriff reports

Mitchell Harris of Pine Island reported on Nov. 28 that a vehicle was stolen from his driveway around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hwy 52 just south of Hwy 63 and returned to the owner. Property damage. Reed Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Nov. 24 that his...
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
Jasinski: An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes

An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes. In 1988, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law called “Truth in Taxation”, which aims to improve transparency and accountability in Minnesota’s property tax system. The law requires city and county governments to adopt a proposed levy every September for the forthcoming year, send out notices to residents about how their property taxes will be affected, and then hold a public meeting where these budget and tax issues can be discussed and debated in an open forum, with input from the public.
Photographer looks to build connections

A Minnesota photographer will be visiting Red Wing next week to host a free event for the community. Wing Young Huie is a photographer who has gained national and international recognition for his work. According to the Walker Art Center’s website, “Huie has been photographing diverse communities in his home...
Remember When: Dec. 3, 2022

A substantial plank walk has been laid by the city along the Bornarth residence property, thus making possible a trip to the Court House dry shod in all kinds of weather. Mrs. E. J. Pond informs us that she served lettuce from her garden at dinner on Thanksgiving and again the following day, December 1. Some record for Minnesota.
NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with chances of snow ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will offer a cooler, cloudier start to the week, and there are a couple of chances of snow in the extended forecast. Highs will be below average across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 29 degrees. Flurries could pop up in parts of the state in the mid-afternoon.Tuesday will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. The metro should stay dry, but up north could get about a half an inch of snow in the morning and early afternoon.Wednesday will be even cooler and bring a chance of snow showers.By Thursday, temperatures should be back to the 30s, and the weekend looks even warmer. More snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
