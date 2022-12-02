Read full article on original website
RideApart
Suzuki France Reveals 2023 GSX-8S Roadster’s MSRP
Suzuki finally joined the parallel-twin melee when it introduced the 2023 GSX-8S at EICMA 2022. While the platform’s 270-degree crank, angular styling, and modern electronics suite adhere to category conventions, the House of Hamamatsu finds its own middle ground in the middleweight segment. Flaunting an all-new 776cc, the GSX-8S...
RideApart
Italian Brand Stylmartin Introduces New Vertigo Riding Shoes
Like most things in life, we all have our own preferences when it comes to riding shoes. Some of us prefer maximum protection without really paying too much attention to style. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, some urban riders prefer lightweight, breathable riding sneakers that provide just the right amount of protection, but with the look and feel of regular shoes.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
RideApart
Upcoming Triumph-Bajaj Model Spotted Testing Touring Accessories
We’ve been clamoring to see the fruits of the Triumph-Bajaj partnership ever since the two firms announced the deal back in 2017. As luck would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project over the past three years. However, the tide has turned recently, with many expecting the maiden model to launch as early as 2023.
RideApart
Ducati And Locman Release A New Collection Of Classy Timepieces
For a lot of us, motorcycles aren’t simply a pastime or a means to get around; they’re a lifestyle. As such, we like surrounding ourselves with products that remind us of our two-wheeled obsession even when we’re not aboard our beloved steeds. Now, the simphood for motorcycles varies depending on the brand. With diehard brand loyalists willing to defend their manufacturer of choice to the death.
Maserati MSG Racing Unveils Formula E Gen 3 Livery, First Fully Electric Racing Car
Maserati MSG Racing unveiled the livery of the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 – the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati – that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Unveiled on the streets of Modena,
RideApart
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Train To Reclaim Dakar Crown In 2023
Anything short of a Dakar victory is a disappointment for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. In 2001, Team Orange wrestled its first Dakar win from the competition. It wouldn’t relinquish its grip on the title for another 19 years. By then, Austrian rider Matthias Walkner already shot to the top of the Dakar field once, and Australian Toby Price notched two victories. That all changed in 2020, though.
RideApart
YouTuber Takes On Norwegian Trans Euro Trail Aboard Yamaha T7
The Trans Euro Trail (TET) opened in 2017 and was an immediate hit with adventure and dual-sport riders throughout The Continent. Inspired by the Trans America Trail in the United States, the 51,000-km (31,690-mile) route reaches 34 countries between Norway’s North Cape and Africa’s northern coast. With such a landmass to cover, the TET promises to shuttle riders to Europe's most “remote, diverse, and inspirational landscapes.”
RideApart
Taking Retro To A Whole New Level: Kingston Custom’s BMW R 18
The builder of this motorcycle wanted to hit the rewind switch on this BMW R18, opting to remove all the modern electronics on it to create a truly retro experience. Interestingly enough, fuel injection also fell under the category of “modern.”. Yep, you read that right folks, this is...
RideApart
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
RideApart
Chris Birch Shows You How To Explore Idaho
Chris Birch shows you how it's done in his Idaho video. Along with the adventurer’s buddies, Birch saddled up on his bike to tackle easy dirt roads and unknown single tracks. If you don’t already know, Chris Birch is a renowned off-road coach who is the creator behind “Say...
RideApart
BMW Showcases Seven R 18 Custom Builds From Poland
BMW hasn’t shied away from one opportunity to exhibit the R 18 cruiser’s custom potential. The firm already presented top-tier projects hailing from Japan, Italy, and Canada. Now, it’s time for Poland to take a crack, and the talented builders are eager to show that custom cruisers aren’t a patently American art form.
RideApart
This Fiat 500 Opened Wide For A Hayabusa Engine Transplant
What do you get when you have a Fiat 500 in need of an engine, and a spare Hayabusa engine lying around? Well, the result is a lot of screaming and tons of loud noises. Petrol Ped featured two Fiat 500s on their channel with part one dedicated to a Hayabusa-engined Fiat 500, and the second one with a Subaru-engined build of the same model.
