Wind And Rain On Friday With More Coming This Weekend

 4 days ago
A windy drizzly start to you Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Tonight a strong cold front slams in. This will bring a gusty north wind with wind chills in the teens and 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances go up Saturday evening and last into the overnight hours.

Highest totals will be along and south of I-40. Sunday we dry out early and highs will climb into the low 50s.

