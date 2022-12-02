Exclusive-China's Top Banks To Issue Offshore Loans To Help Developers Repay Debt -sources

Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says China’s stock market will pay the price for COVID protests
China’s strict zero-COVID policies will backfire in the near term and cause some serious pain for investors in that country, according to veteran money manager Mark Mobius. Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after an apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, Ürümqi, killed 10, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions.
Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks as global investors cheer on Covid reopening hopes
Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind Covid restrictions following widespread protests.
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Up, Dollar Down As China Eases More Covid Measures
Asian stocks rose and the dollar weakened further as traders welcomed more easing of strict Covid containment measures in China that have hammered the world's number-two economy. The moves helped offset a forecast-busting US jobs report that dented hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a softer approach to hiking...
International Business Times
Inside China's Fight Over The Future Of Zero-COVID
Samuel Ren is sick of zero-COVID. "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise on easing of some COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies rose on Monday, with the Chinese yuan and Vietnam's dong leading gains, as a softer U.S. dollar and signs of China easing its strict zero-COVID strategy supported investors' appetite for riskier assets. The yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 1.4% against the dollar, hitting its...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
ECB says bitcoin is on ‘road to irrelevance’ amid crypto collapse
European Bank criticises digital currency sector for facilitating illegal activity
kitco.com
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Citigroup trying to get accidental $500M Revlon loan payment back
Citigroup is in talks to recoup a $500 million loan payment made for Revlon that was made by mistake.
India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
US News and World Report
Global Central Banks Extend Rate Hike Push in November
LONDON (Reuters) - The pace and scale of rate hikes delivered by central banks in November picked up speed again as policy makers around the globe battle decade high inflation. Central banks overseeing six of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 350 basis points (bps) of rate hikes between...
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude prices depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
International Business Times
Airbus Wary Of Squeezing Out Suppliers As Tops Hiring Target
Airbus, struggling to meet resurgent jet demand in the face of crumbling supply chains and labour shortages, has exceeded this year's hiring targets but is wary of crowding out its own critical suppliers in the race to populate factories. Airbus recruited "much more" than the 6,000 people required in its...
kitco.com
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors seek clarity on China's Covid rule changes
Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell while investors looked for clarity after China signaled slight easing of its stringent Covid restrictions. traded 1.59% lower to 27,777.90 and the Topix fell 1.64% to 1,953.98. The Kospi in South Korea fell 1.84% to 2,434,33 as the nation saw its annualized consumer price index for November inch lower from the previous month. In Australia, the.
Bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance' and its last gasp was already on the horizon before FTX's collapse, ECB officials say
Since bitcoin fails as a form of payment and investment, "it should be treated as neither in regulatory terms and thus should not be legitimized."
Comments / 0