Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Trump news – live: Ex-president hosts QAnon figure Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago as more classified documents found

Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered...
Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is to be sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK.Here are the key events following his death:– 2019– August 27:Motorcyclist Harry Dunn collides with a Volvo outside RAF Croughton...

