Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
Trump news – live: Ex-president hosts QAnon figure Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago as more classified documents found
Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered...
Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road
US citizen Anne Sacoolas is to be sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK.Here are the key events following his death:– 2019– August 27:Motorcyclist Harry Dunn collides with a Volvo outside RAF Croughton...
Russia-Ukraine war live: 93,000 invading troops killed, Kyiv says, amid claims Russia wants to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals
Over 300 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, Ukraine claims, as army reports that Russia planning to replace soldiers with locals in Melitopol
