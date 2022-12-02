ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Comments / 2

Easy Times
3d ago

Attempted homicide and suicide by cop. You can bet that was percolating for a long time. May those responders recover fully and quickly.

Reply
4
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Victim Dies In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the second victim in this case, Dominic Salazar (DOB: 08/02/2004), passed away as a result of his injuries. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges of the juvenile suspects to Murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Children Dead, One Adult Hurt After Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, N.C. -Two children are dead and an adult is in the hospital after a fire tore through a home. Salisbury Fire says the flames broke out just after Midnight on Saturday morning at a house on South Church Street near South Main Street. When crews arrived they saw fire...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy