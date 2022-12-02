Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Women's Health
23 Most Popular, Top-Rated Skincare Products From The Ordinary According To Our Editors And Reviews
Idk about you, but as a '90s kid, I remember when there were really only a dozen or so major skincare brands out there, and every beauty product lover was well aware of all of them, when they launched a new product, and what every YouTube vlogger (throwback, I know) was saying about them. Now, there must be at least hundreds of thousands of skincare brands launched in the past decade alone, all of which claim to do something new.
Women's Health
How to Actually Keep New Year's Resolutions, According to Real People
"I set out to stay open to change and embrace it. I moved to a new city with no friends and accepted a job, not knowing where it would take me in the future. As a self-described planner, I had to change my mindset from having to know every next step that was going to happen. Now, I live more in the moment, embrace the change, and trust that everything works out in the way it’s supposed to!" —Holly.
Women's Health
See Jennifer Garner Stun In An All-Black Outfit While Out In New York City
13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Jennifer made the New York sidewalks her own personal runway in an outfit that was the epitome of chic. 13...
Women's Health
Grab These Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings On Sale On Amazon For Up To 36% Off
You may not know this, but it's totally possible to find a high-quality pair of leggings for under $50. Yep, I'll prove it to ya. Just get your hands on these Ewedoos leggings, so you can personally see just how great they are. The brand, sold on Amazon, has a bunch of leggings for $36, and right now, you can grab them on sale for much cheaper at up to 36 percent off.
Women's Health
Introducing The Women's Health Long Weekend Wellness Retreat
If you're craving a little inspiration to refocus on your wellness routine, you're in luck. Women's Health is hosting our first ever Long Weekend retreat from December 4th to 6th, and you can follow along with portions of the 48 hours of exclusive programming on our Instagram account. At Women's...
Comments / 0