WBTV
Wet start to Tuesday as rain moves in this afternoon, evening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the start of a wet weather pattern that will last through the end of the week. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Wednesday: Rounds of rain. Thursday: Dry, unseasonably warm. Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 50s....
wccbcharlotte.com
Winterizing Your Car
CHARLOTTE N.C. – This week is North Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week and while snow and ice might not be on our minds right now – it’s that time to start thinking of ways to prepare for winter weather when it comes to our cars. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has 5 tips from the experts!
Charlotte moves toward a northern route for the Silver Line light rail
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted 4-1 Monday to back a route for the Silver Line light-rail that would have it skirt uptown instead of going to the heart of center city. For several years, the city has had a back-and-forth over how the proposed Silver Line from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez
CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
I-77 ramp to I-85 in north Charlotte reopens after tractor-trailer crash, NCDOT says
CHARLOTTE — The northbound ramp from Interstate 77 to I-85 near exit 13 in north Charlotte closed Tuesday morning for over 4 hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says. The crash happened around 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
WBTV
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Patty & The Dogs Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, NC — Patty & The Dogs Food Truck stopped by Rising to show us how to make Patty’s Patty, Carolina Dingo, and St. Bernard dogs. To learn more, click here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
WFAE.org
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
Gasoline drops below $3 per gallon in South Carolina ahead of holiday travel
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Gas prices have been declining all across the country, and drivers in South Carolina are noticing the number 2 in that first spot on gas station signs. Gas is below $3 per gallon in Rock Hill, with one station even posting a price of $2.68 per gallon.
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
charlottemagazine.com
Room We Love: A Wine Lounge in Lake Wylie
Room by room, designer Tamara Leicester made over the bland interior of her client’s 3,600-square-foot Lake Wylie home. On the main floor, the homeowner wanted a colorful space to house her extensive wine collection and entertain friends. “We’d already done the grand living room, so she wanted this space to be cozier and have a moodier, more glamorous vibe,” Leicester says. “We drenched the vaulted space in deep teal and accented the trim in navy blue. There was a moment where we both thought, Are we really going to go for it? But taking that risk paid off.”
WCNC
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
WBTV
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than Cyber Monday, expert says. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:50...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
