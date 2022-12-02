ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

Wet start to Tuesday as rain moves in this afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the start of a wet weather pattern that will last through the end of the week. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Wednesday: Rounds of rain. Thursday: Dry, unseasonably warm. Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 50s....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Winterizing Your Car

CHARLOTTE N.C. – This week is North Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week and while snow and ice might not be on our minds right now – it’s that time to start thinking of ways to prepare for winter weather when it comes to our cars. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has 5 tips from the experts!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Making Date Night Special With PopUp Datez

CHARLOTTE, NC — Popup Datez stopped by Rising to show off a winter wonderland in a igloo. Popup Datez creates a unique experience for couples, families, or friends. Whether you’re marking a personal milestone or celebrating a family graduation, Popup Datez have you covered with a luxurious design, unforgettable music, floral arrangements and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays

It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Room We Love: A Wine Lounge in Lake Wylie

Room by room, designer Tamara Leicester made over the bland interior of her client’s 3,600-square-foot Lake Wylie home. On the main floor, the homeowner wanted a colorful space to house her extensive wine collection and entertain friends. “We’d already done the grand living room, so she wanted this space to be cozier and have a moodier, more glamorous vibe,” Leicester says. “We drenched the vaulted space in deep teal and accented the trim in navy blue. There was a moment where we both thought, Are we really going to go for it? But taking that risk paid off.”
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations

CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
ROCK HILL, SC

