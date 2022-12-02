ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Titans place Treylon Burks in concussion protocol

The Tennessee Titans have placed rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks in the concussion protocol. Burks suffered a concussion on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles while making a 25-yard touchdown catch. It was the first-round pick's only target of the game. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Burks will be re-evaluated later in the week to see if he can play in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have the potential for more production if Burks is unavailable.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights

The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

