Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
How Eagles can give Jalen Hurts a huge contract and still keep key players
With a contract coming for Jalen Hurts, and as many as 15 key free agents looking for new deals this offseason, the perception is that this is the Eagles best chance at winning is now
Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
Jets fans fed up with Mike LaFleur after frustrating loss to Vikings
Jets fans made it known on social media that Mike LaFleur’s job should be on the line after a frustrating offensive performance against the Vikings.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
Titans place Treylon Burks in concussion protocol
The Tennessee Titans have placed rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks in the concussion protocol. Burks suffered a concussion on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles while making a 25-yard touchdown catch. It was the first-round pick's only target of the game. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Burks will be re-evaluated later in the week to see if he can play in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have the potential for more production if Burks is unavailable.
Cowboys stars, Odell Beckham Jr. attend Mavs' game; Jerry Jones ‘not confident’ in signing without a workout
After his visit with the Dallas Cowboys Monday, NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attended a Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Atlanta Hawks Partner With Hennessy To Host Influencer Night During Hawks Vs. Nuggets Game
The Atlanta Hawks partner with Hennessy to host influencer night during Hawks win over the Nuggets this past weekend.
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
Dissecting another bad loss for Philadelphia, James Harden's return | Locked On 76ers
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers' 132-123 double-overtime loss to the struggling Houston Rockets. He talks about James Harden's late-game shooting in his return.
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
