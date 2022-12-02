ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert

A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
blufftonsun.com

Lejeune veterans, families find recourse for toxic exposure

It is no longer news that U.S. Marines and others were exposed to contaminated water if they spent more than 30 days in certain parts of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987. At least 20 specific diseases – most of them various forms of cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease – and cardiac and neural tube defects have been attributed to the exposure.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Craig Eugene, 27; service Dec. 7

It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HAVELOCK, NC
nsjonline.com

Substation attack second in last month

RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
NEW BERN, NC
kiss951.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River

North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Commissioners welcome new member, elect chairman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has been sworn in. Lisa Carpenter took her oath of office, as did the board’s re-elected members. Later in the meeting, Tim Foster was elected the board’s new chairman. Foster said he hopes to continue to work together with the board […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete

NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3

LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper

LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park

On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy