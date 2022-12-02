Read full article on original website
WITN
Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert
A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
blufftonsun.com
Lejeune veterans, families find recourse for toxic exposure
It is no longer news that U.S. Marines and others were exposed to contaminated water if they spent more than 30 days in certain parts of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987. At least 20 specific diseases – most of them various forms of cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease – and cardiac and neural tube defects have been attributed to the exposure.
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Craig Eugene, 27; service Dec. 7
It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
NC state trooper credited with saving infant’s life after pulling family over
KINSTON, N.C. — A North Carolina couple believe a recent traffic stop saved their infant’s life. Derrick Stroud and his fiancée Victoria O’Neal were pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper when Stroud said he was driving almost 100 mph on Highway 148 to get his infant daughter from their home in Kinston to ECU Health, WCTI is reporting.
WNCT
Newly-elected Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers is sworn in
Jackie Rogers was sworn in as Lenoir County Sheriff on Monday. Tune in to WNCT News at 5 and 6 tonight for more on what this means for the community. Newly-elected Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers …. Jackie Rogers was sworn in as Lenoir County Sheriff on Monday. Tune in...
Onslow County Commissioners welcome new member, elect chairman
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has been sworn in. Lisa Carpenter took her oath of office, as did the board’s re-elected members. Later in the meeting, Tim Foster was elected the board’s new chairman. Foster said he hopes to continue to work together with the board […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete
NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
wcti12.com
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
NC woman facing multiple drug charges after ongoing investigation; held on $3M bond
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on November 30 that led to a drug arrest. The warrant was due to an ongoing investigation at 135 JA Lilly Drive in Vanceboro. During the search, law enforcement located fentanyl, money and other items related […]
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
WITN
Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
