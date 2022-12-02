ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bham Now

6 amazing ugly sweater events in Birmingham this holiday season

Is there a better way to spread holiday cheer than wearing an ugly Christmas sweater? We don’t think so! From puppies to a bar crawl, throw on your best holiday sweater at these events to celebrate the season in Birmingham. 1. 1st Annual Uptown Christmas Bar Crawl. Raise your...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift

As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts

Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham

‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
256today.com

Downtown Oneonta to host Christmas festivities

ONEONTA — The heart of the city is getting into the holiday spirit with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy this month. The festivities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday lights, visits with Santa, parades and lots of Christmas cheer. The Community Arts Council of...
ONEONTA, AL
Bham Now

Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Totally in the Spirit

By Ken Lass We make the right turn off Trussville Clay Road into the Trussville Civic Center parking lot. It is 9:15 on a Friday morning, and the lot is packed. Cars are circling the perimeter, desperately waiting for a set of taillights to light up, indicating somebody is backing out. We finally found a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays

A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

