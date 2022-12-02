ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation

Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
First Bite: We Tried the Much-Hyped Neapolitan Pies at Pizzana

Pizzana, a Neapolitan-style pizza chain newly arrived on Knox Street, is serious about its crust. I knew this a few ways before walking into the door: because the chain’s founder, Daniele Uditi, prefers to use a slow-rising 48-hour ferment for his dough, because the legendary Los Angeles Times critic Jonathan Gold was a huge fan of the original location, and because one of Dallas’ most renowned pizza makers told me over the phone how excited he was to try Uditi’s work.
Nominate Now: Mergers & Acquisitions Awards 2023

In partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth Dallas-Fort Worth, D CEO is pleased to once again honor top mergers and acquisitions in North Texas and the dealmakers who make them happen through the Mergers & Acquisitions Awards program. Nominations are now open, with a submission deadline of Jan. 19,...

